Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Walmart Joins eBay and Amazon in Promoting Certified Refurbs

Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart Joins eBay and Amazon in Promoting Certified Refurbs

Walmart announced a new program called Walmart Restored offering like-new refurbished goods – and they won’t be tucked away in a corner of the website. Walmart will display refurbished products in search results – and “online now and in select stores later this fall.”

Walmart said all Walmart Restored products will be professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, and they will come with a 90-day free return window.

Walmart said it had already been working with sellers and suppliers on Walmart.com who were committed to refurbishing top-quality products – the Walmart Restored designation and program is new. “In a year when customers are looking for ways to save money, like-new refurbished products have become an increasingly popular way to cut down on costs without sacrificing quality,” it wrote in its announcement.

Rival Amazon.com has offered refurbished goods for years through Certified Refurbished on Amazon, which it rebranded to Amazon Renewed in 2017. Amazon severely limited who could sell through the program in 2019.

eBay has its own certified refurbished-goods program and began severely restricting who could sell through the program in 2020 (see the recent update about the program on this EcommerceBytes Blog post).

With supply chain issues, inflation, and fears of recession, refurbished goods are a golden opportunity for online marketplaces. But sellers who don’t qualify for their certified programs must list their refurbs as “used” – will savvy shoppers catch on?

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply