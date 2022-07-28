Google Search Trend – a Good Sign for Vintage Sellers?

Searches for “vintage backpack” reached a record high on Google this month, the company disclosed in a back-to-school shopping report. Google Shopping’s Aya Kanai said “the early 2000s are having a moment” in Wednesday’s blog post.

The “Y2K” aesthetic is one of this season’s hottest shopping trends, she said, with butterfly hair clips, trucker hats and inflatable dorm furniture making a comeback.

The post lists various search terms that have spiked, giving sellers some ideas on keywords to include in their listings to take advantage of shopper interest.

Kanai went on to share tips for back-to-school shoppers, while Google offered some tips for merchants looking to get discovered and boost sales this season, culled from the Google’s Merchant Center:

Promote deals more effectively – Merchants can review their Price Insights Report to help price products more effectively by reviewing suggested sale prices and predicted performance for pricing updates. They should also put their current deals into Merchant Center so they show when shoppers search for on sale products.

Showcase trending products – Merchants can review their Best-Sellers Report to see popular brands and products, and glean insights to help them pinpoint seasonal trends.

Attract local shoppers – Merchants can review their Availability for Inventory to make sure users have accurate information when they search for products “in stock near me.”

Maximize odds of being seen – The Competitive Visibility Report is a helpful tool for merchants who want to better understand their product category competitive landscape and act to improve their visibility (US only).

Measure what’s working – Merchants can measure the direct impact of their Merchant Center product data through free product listings conversions. To start, merchants should link their Merchant Center and Google Analytics property.