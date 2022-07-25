Etsy to Shutter Offices in San Francisco and Hudson, NY

Etsy is closing two satellite offices, leaving it with only its Brooklyn headquarters in the US. Etsy’s Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Seymour explained the decision to close the San Francisco and Hudson (NY) offices in a post on the company’s corporate blog.

Seymour said Etsy was moving to a “Hub” strategy consisting of three locations that are “vibrant bastions” for Etsy employees and culture: its Brooklyn headquarters in New York and its offices in Dublin, Ireland and Mexico City, Mexico. Etsy will provide employees who live in regions without hubs co-working benefits.

The move comes after Etsy rolled out hybrid work modes that allow employees to choose between “flex” schedules, being fully remote, or being fully based in an Etsy office.

The flexible model has enabled Etsy to keep recruiting and retain talent across industries as it expands globally, according to Seymour. “We’ve grown our Etsy workforce by 50% since before the pandemic, and our attrition levels have consistently remained well below both industry benchmarks and our own expectations, even as a “Great Resignation” has dominated the market.”

Here’s how the Chief HR Officer explained the impact on US workers:

“Supported by Etsy’s robust hybrid framework, many who are currently remote have told us they do not plan to return to an office in the near future. As a result, we are closing our offices in Hudson, NY and San Francisco, CA, where employee office utilization has been extremely low. One of our guiding principles is minimizing waste, and operating offices that go predominately unused is in direct opposition to that principle – wasting energy, capital and internal programming efforts. As part of our new Hub Strategy model, Etsy employees based out of those offices will be transitioning to the fully remote work mode. We’ll continue to ensure they are supported, able to work productively, and can effectively collaborate with colleagues, with our offices in Brooklyn HQ as their hub office.”

HudsonValley360.com had reported the pending closure of Etsy’s Hudson location on July 7th, writing that the office, which housed about 40 employees, was set to close in September.