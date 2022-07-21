Etsy Reaches Milestone in Charitable Giving Initiative

In early 2021, Etsy launched a program that gave buyers the opportunity to make a donation to the Uplift Fund when checking out. This week, its third-party payment processor that powers the feature announced that ten million Etsy buyers had used it to make a donation.

The feature is powered by Adyen, which explained, “When US shoppers check out on Etsy, they have the option to round up their purchase price and donate to the Fund via Adyen.”

While Adyen didn’t specify how much had been raised for charity through the round-up feature, it would have been between $100,000 (a penny per transaction) and $9.9 million (99 cents per transaction) if each of the 10 million buyers used the feature only once.

Money donated by buyers went to the Uplift Fund, run by Brooklyn Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports nonprofits across the US that work to foster equal opportunities to creative entrepreneurship.

Etsy Vice President of Payments Morgan Blake was quoted in Tuesday’s announcement, “Adyen’s solution has enabled us to seamlessly engage the Etsy community in supporting our Uplift Fund. It’s been amazing to see how a small change in checkout can have such a major impact, especially as the past few years have highlighted the gap in resources available to many communities who are eager to use their entrepreneurial talents.”

Adyen said Etsy was the first company to leverage its Giving round-up feature that allows customers to round-up their totals to donate.