eBay Seeks Strategic Partners for Its Affiliate Program

eBay has a new head of business development for its affiliate program. David Ferrell joined eBay last month and, according to his bio, is charged with spearheading the growth of eBay’s Partner Network base by identifying and onboarding new, strategic partnerships.

In an email to affiliates on Tuesday, the director of the eBay Partner Network (ePN) Reanne Berkstresser said Ferrell would “focus on building our network, diversifying our product offering to enable expansion with current partners, and develop new marketing partnership opportunities.”

Berkstresser also said third-quarter holiday planning was in full swing, and she said eBay was planning “exciting updates and improvements” for the affiliate program for 2023.

The better eBay can incentivize affiliates to drive shoppers to the site, the better for sellers – will a new team (Berkstresser became director of ePN in March) revitalize the program?

