Amazon Posts 8 Seller Tips to Get the Most Out of Prime Day

With just 11 days to go before its big Prime Day shopping event, Amazon published some tips for sellers on Friday to take advantage of the expected boost in traffic. Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon’s third party sellers, nearly all of which were small and medium-sized businesses, the marketplace said.

In its first tip for sellers, Amazon suggested sellers use the hashtag #SupportSmallwithAmazon on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to leverage its sweepstakes that rewards shoppers for buying from small businesses – if buyers enroll in the sweepstakes first.

The second tip also requires sellers to take action – this time by creating coupons, which incentivize shoppers to make a purchase. “If you have a product you want to discount you can create coupons at any time, even the day before Prime Day starts. When your product appears in shopping results, a green coupon badge appears showing the discount.”

Amazon provided the following instructions for setting up a coupon to take advantage of Prime Day:

Discount is at least 5%

Set the dates to July 12-13

Targeting is Prime Exclusive

The ASIN is Prime

Tip #3 advises sellers to increase their ad budgets, since extra traffic may result in ads receiving more traffic and clicks than normal (“When you go out of budget, your ads pause until midnight the next day,” Amazon stated.)

Tips 4 and 6 also focus on advertising: “Adjust your bids to stay competitive,” and “Advertise through non-Amazon channels and earn a bonus.”

In Tip #5, Amazon suggested sellers create a “Prime Day version” of their Store, which requires approval at least a week before Prime Day. And, it noted:

“When preparing your Store for Prime Day, make sure you add a page for the Featured Deals Widget. This is a great way to add visibility to products that have promotions, such as deals, coupons, or Subscribe and Save. The widget updates automatically, so products only appear in the widget for as long as the promotion lasts.”

Amazon’s 7th tip for sellers was to give plenty of time for Amazon to approve “Creative-based shopping experiences” such as Stores or A+ Content, which require moderation in order to be published.

The final and 8th tip is ambitious given time constraints: “Manage Your Experiments lets you run A/B tests on your brand’s product detail pages so you can see which version performs better.”

You can read the full post on Amazon – and feel free to share feedback on which tips are most helpful, and if you expect to see any bounce from Amazon Prime Day 2022, which falls on July 12 – 13 this year.