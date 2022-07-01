Etsy Expands Furniture Categories, Nixes and Renames Some Items

Moses baskets are out at Etsy, while scrub caps and filing cabinets are in. The online marketplace made its latest changes to categories, announcing them on June 30.

Changes in Lighting and Furniture categories highlight the fact that Etsy isn’t just for crocheted or vintage goods. The marketplace has gone after home goods – and its potential for higher Average Selling Prices – with a vengeance.

In fact, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman described the strategy in 2019, explaining that Etsy wanted to sell not only the couch cushion, but the couch itself. As we reported at the time, the CEO told Wall Street analysts how he was changing the search algorithm to execute the strategy.

Etsy announced the following changes in its June 30th post:

New Lighting categories

We’ve added multiple new subcategories to Lighting, including Garden Lights, Pathway Lights, Post Lights, Step Lights, and Deck Lights.

New Furniture categories

We’ve added new subcategories to Furniture, including Hall Trees, Standing Coat Racks, Umbrella Stands, and Filing Cabinets.

New Scrub Caps category

We’ve added a new subcategory to Accessories for Scrub Cap listings.

Changed name of Unisex Adult Clothing to Gender-Neutral Clothing

The Unisex Adult Clothing category has been renamed Gender-Neutral Clothing.

Changed name of Entryway Furniture to Entryway & Mudroom Furniture

We updated the category name to include more types of furniture.

Removed Baby categories

We removed three categories for policy reasons: Baby Nests, Crib Bumpers, and Moses Baskets & Hammocks. These items can no longer be sold on Etsy.

You can find the full post on the Etsy Seller Handbook.