Even Marketplace Sellers Will Pay a Price for New Colorado Fee

Online shoppers in Colorado will pay a new fee for their purchases beginning July 1, 2022. But similar to state sales-tax laws, the Colorado Retail Delivery fee will require retailers and marketplaces to collect it, even those located out of state.

The new law has caused consternation among online sellers, but those who sell through platforms that are considered to be Marketplace Facilitators and out-of-state sellers who make less than $100,000 in annual sales in Colorado need not worry.

Nevertheless, there will be a cost to sellers who pay payment-processing fees on the total amount of transactions – and those who sell on sites like eBay and Etsy also pay sales tax and commission fees on the total transaction amount.

The new fee collected from Colorado buyers is 27 cents – so on eBay, for example, sellers who pay a 12.9% Final Value fee would pay an extra $3.48 for every 100 transactions or $34 for every 1,000 transactions to Colorado. That’s one state – what happens when others hop on the fee bandwagon?

Colorado set up a page on its website explaining the new fee and explains in part:

“Effective July 1, 2022, Colorado imposes a retail delivery fee on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax.

“The retailer or marketplace facilitator that collects the sales or use tax on the tangible personal property sold and delivered, including delivery by a third party, is liable to collect and remit the retail delivery fee. Deliveries include when any taxable goods are mailed, shipped, or otherwise delivered by motor vehicle to a purchaser in Colorado.”

While Colorado exploits its sales-tax laws to determine eligibility and presumably help it with enforcement of the new requirement, those it deems responsible for collecting the fee must have a separate “retail delivery fee” account, as explained in the first FAQ, “I have a sales tax account. Do I need to have a retail delivery fee account?” The answer is yes – thus, twice the headache.

In June, eBay responded to sellers who were asking about the new fee on the discussion boards. A moderator posted on June 2, 2022, “Thanks for the question. Our tax team is aware of these changes and have them included in our roadmap. Conveniently for sellers the liability and effort falls on eBay as the retailer and no changes will need to be made on the seller’s end.”

Amazon added information about the fee in a FAQ on its help page:

Will Amazon collect the Colorado retail delivery fee on third-party orders shipped to Colorado?

“Yes, Amazon will collect the Colorado retail delivery fee from a buyer on applicable orders. The fee applies to a buyer’s whole order versus an individual item you sell. Due to this, the fee will not be included in your order or transaction detail pages, or payments reporting. For additional information, go to the Colorado Department of Revenue Retail Delivery Fee website.”

RubyLane sent an email notification to sellers this week similarly stating it would be responsible for collecting the fee, not its sellers. It pointed out that Colorado had introduced the new fee on extremely short notice and noting that the overhead to implement, monitor and comply was considerable. “This is one more situation that Shop Owners don’t have to personally deal with for their sales on Ruby Lane,” it stated.

In a post two days ago, tax-solutions firm Avalara wrote that although the law establishing the fee was enacted in 2021, the Colorado Department of Revenue didn’t issue draft guidance until May 2022 – and final guidance may not be released for another six to eight weeks, it reported. Nevertheless, the Colorado Department of Revenue will begin collecting the fee July 1.