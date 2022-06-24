eBay Runs Business Coaching Giveaway Sweepstakes

eBay will give away 3 one-hour coaching sessions to the winner of a new sweepstakes. eBay in-house business advisors will give one-on-one coaching sessions and will analyze the winning eBay seller’s store and provide personalized feedback.

eBay is running the sweepstakes contest on its “eBay for Business” Facebook page. Each Tuesday for the next 4 weeks, it will ask a question. Sellers simply leave a comment, and they’ll be entered for a chance to win.

The contest kicked off on Tuesday with eBay asking, “we want to hear how you plan to step up your game for the holiday season,” and sellers responded. One, Blair Belle, wrote, “I am beginning to lay out a sales and marketing plan. I plan to run sales and offer coupons and advertise on social media starting before the holiday season begins. Graphics are my new passion and I have started designing for the holidays.”

Another seller, Michelle S. Hawkins, wrote, “I plan to prepare holiday themed posts so I can direct social media buyers to my eBay store and to individual items. I am sourcing now for the holidays to avoid shipping delays.”

Sellers can read the sweepstakes rules on the eBayInc.com website.

To read the announcement and participate, see this eBay for Business Facebook post.