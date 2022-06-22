Amazon Rolls Out New Workflow for Replenishing FBA Inventory

Amazon is making a change to how sellers will replenish their inventory in its fulfillment centers, it announced Wednesday, yet another change to which sellers must adapt.

“On September 1, 2022, Send to Amazon will replace the Send/replenish inventory workflow as part of our ongoing efforts to make shipment creation simpler and more flexible,” Amazon stated.

Even if it succeeds in making shipment creation “simpler and more flexible,” the once staid Amazon is rolling out changes at a faster pace than it previously had.

Among the improvements Amazon described were creating shipments with simplified steps; and the ability to create reusable case-pack templates to save box-level information, avoiding the need to re-enter details each time the send in more product.

Starting June 22, 2022, when sellers create shipments from Manage Inventory, Manage FBA Inventory, or Restock Inventory, Amazon will direct them to Send to Amazon automatically. However, “You can also access Send to Amazon from your Shipping Queue,” and “you can continue to access the old workflow for new shipment creation until August 31.”

The announcement and seller reaction can be found on Amazon Seller Central.