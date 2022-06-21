Amazon CEO Reorganizes Stores Business under New Executive

Amazon named a new CEO to run a unit formerly called Worldwide Consumer that it has renamed Worldwide Amazon Stores. Company CEO Andy Jassy announced Doug Herrington is taking over as CEO of the unit.

Herrington, who has been at Amazon for 17 years, replaces Dave Clark, who is leaving at the end of the month after 23 years with the company. Clark had been instrumental in building Amazon’s fulfillment and transportation networks and has announced plans to become CEO of logistics firm Flexport starting in September.

Herrington joined Amazon in 2005 to build out Amazon’s consumables business, launched AmazonFresh in 2007, and in 2015, took on leading Amazon’s North American Consumer business.

Amazon also announced that as part of its organizational change, it will unite its Operations organization under a single executive, John Felton, who will report to Herrington.

Also reporting to Herrington will be Russ Grandinetti (International Stores), Christine Beauchamp (North America Stores), Tony Hoggett (Physical Stores), Dave Treadwell (eCommerce Foundation), Neil Lindsay (Pharmacy/AmazonCare/Healthcare), Dharmesh Mehta (Selling Partner Services), Peter Larsen (Buy with Prime), and Pat Bajari (Chief Economist).

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote a letter to employees published to the company’s corporate blog today where he called his leadership team very strong and experienced and said he remained very optimistic about Amazon’s Stores business and “believes we’re still in the early days of what’s possible.”

“There’s a lot of potential for us as we continue to be laser-focused on providing the best customer experience (broadest selection, low prices, fast and convenient delivery) while working on our cost structure to have the right long-term business,” Jassy wrote.