eBay Motors Imposes New Price Caps for Fixed-Price Vehicle Listings

eBay imposes a different set of fees for selling vehicles on eBay Motors, and on Tuesday, the company announced new price caps impacting fixed-price listings.

Fees for listing and selling on eBay Motors vary depending on the type of vehicle, whether the seller is a high-volume or low volume seller, and the tool the seller uses to create the listing.

eBay announced that starting June 27th, 2022, it will apply new price caps to Basic and Plus package fixed price listings in the US:

Categories: Cars & Trucks, Other Vehicles & Trailers, and Boats

Basic Package: Maximum fixed price = $10k

Plus Package: Maximum fixed price = $20k

Categories: Motorcycles and Powersports

Basic Package: Maximum fixed price = $5k

Plus Package: Maximum fixed price = $10k

You can find information about eBay Motors fees on this eBay help page, and you can find Tuesday’s announcement on the eBay Seller Announcement board.