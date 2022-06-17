From LA to Columbus: Amazon to Open a Second Style Clothing Store

Amazon will open its second clothing store later this year, a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes. The first Amazon Style physical clothing store opened in LA last month, and the second is slated to open in Ohio.

Amazon Style uses technology to help shoppers. “Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers simply scan an item’s QR code to send to a fitting room, or directly to the Pickup counter to purchase. Shoppers interested in trying on their picks receive a notification when their fitting room is ready, where they can use the in-room touchscreen to request additional sizes, colors, and styles or browse personalized recommendations that can be delivered in minutes.”

The second Amazon Style store will open at Easton Town Center in Columbus. You can read more about the opening of the first store in LA in this EcommerceBytes news article. Spanish newspaper El Pais reviewed the shopping experience at the LA Amazon Style store on Thursday. And below is Amazon’s video introducing the store 4 months ago.