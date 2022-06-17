Sponsored Link
Poshmark Seeks Speakers for PoshFest Conference in September

Poshmark will hold its annual conference “in real life” in September and is seeking presenters to speak at the event. PoshFest is a two-day “fashion and entrepreneurship conference where the community comes together to connect, learn, and enjoy the ultimate Posh experience.”

The PoshFest event will take place September 29 – 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas, though the company will broadcast some of the sessions for those who are unable to attend in person.

Poshmark is running a survey to help shape this year’s event. One question asks, “What are the reasons you’re attending PoshFest this year” and provides survey respondents with the following options:

  • Networking, having fun and seeing my PFFs
  • How to sell on Poshmark and use the app
  • Hear business updates from the Poshmark team
  • Learn about upcoming app features
  • To be inspired and hear from other Poshers
  • To gain industry knowledge and expertise
  • Get out of my house, socialize, and meet like-minded people

Poshmark has not yet posted the cost of attending the event, you can find more information on the Poshmark website.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

