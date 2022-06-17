Poshmark Seeks Speakers for PoshFest Conference in September

Poshmark will hold its annual conference “in real life” in September and is seeking presenters to speak at the event. PoshFest is a two-day “fashion and entrepreneurship conference where the community comes together to connect, learn, and enjoy the ultimate Posh experience.”

The PoshFest event will take place September 29 – 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas, though the company will broadcast some of the sessions for those who are unable to attend in person.

Poshmark is running a survey to help shape this year’s event. One question asks, “What are the reasons you’re attending PoshFest this year” and provides survey respondents with the following options:

Networking, having fun and seeing my PFFs

How to sell on Poshmark and use the app

Hear business updates from the Poshmark team

Learn about upcoming app features

To be inspired and hear from other Poshers

To gain industry knowledge and expertise

Get out of my house, socialize, and meet like-minded people

Poshmark has not yet posted the cost of attending the event, you can find more information on the Poshmark website.