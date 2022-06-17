Poshmark Seeks Speakers for PoshFest Conference in September

Poshmark will hold its annual conference “in real life” in September and is seeking presenters to speak at the event. PoshFest is a two-day “fashion and entrepreneurship conference where the community comes together to connect, learn, and enjoy the ultimate Posh experience.”
The PoshFest event will take place September 29 – 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas, though the company will broadcast some of the sessions for those who are unable to attend in person.
Poshmark is running a survey to help shape this year’s event. One question asks, “What are the reasons you’re attending PoshFest this year” and provides survey respondents with the following options:
- Networking, having fun and seeing my PFFs
- How to sell on Poshmark and use the app
- Hear business updates from the Poshmark team
- Learn about upcoming app features
- To be inspired and hear from other Poshers
- To gain industry knowledge and expertise
- Get out of my house, socialize, and meet like-minded people
Poshmark has not yet posted the cost of attending the event, you can find more information on the Poshmark website.