Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Joins Luxury Brand to File Lawsuits against Alleged Counterfeiters

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Joins Luxury Brand to Bring Lawsuits against Alleged Counterfeiters

Amazon joined with luxury brand Cartier in filing lawsuits against alleged counterfeiters. Amazon claimed the defendants used a technique to evade its detection system.

The lawsuits allege that a social media influencer conspired with bad actors and promoted counterfeit luxury products—including fake Cartier bracelets, necklaces, and rings—on Instagram as well as their own websites.

According to Amazon’s press release: “The criminals openly posted photos of counterfeit Cartier jewelry, with a description of the infringing product on Instagram, but on Amazon and other websites, they created product detail pages for generic products with no indication of infringement. The defendants then provided customers on Instagram a link to the generic product on Amazon or other websites, and they told customers if they purchased the generic item, they would receive a counterfeit Cartier product.”

It went on to allege the following: “The criminals repeatedly directed and instructed their social media followers on how to try to purchase infringing products on Amazon, by directing them to links or sending direct messages from Instagram, on how to purchase “high-quality copies” of luxury brands such as Cartier in the Amazon store and other online marketplaces.”

The lawsuits were brought with the help of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which the company created in 2020. The global team consists of former law enforcement officials who work with current law enforcement agencies and brands to investigate and litigate both criminally and through civil lawsuits.

The Amazon press release is found on the AboutAmazon.com website, and one of the lawsuits can be found on this page of DocketAlarm.com.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply