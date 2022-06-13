Can Amazon’s New Shoe-Shopping Feature Reduce Returns?

Amazon Fashion launched a new feature called Virtual Try-On for Shoes, “an interactive mobile experience that uses augmented reality to help customers visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle and to better inform purchasing decisions, from the comfort of their home or on the go.”

It could give shoppers the courage to buy shoes online that they might otherwise skip in favor of in-store shopping. But if it proves effective, the shoe-shopping feature could also reduce returns if it gives shoppers a true sense of what shoes look like once the buyer puts them on in real-life. Reducing costly returns would be a major benefit of the new feature.

Amazon said customers using the Amazon shopping app on iOS can use Virtual Try-On for Shoes to visualize thousands of sneaker styles from numerous brands. “Once they select a shoe, customers can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button on the product detail page and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes will look on.

“Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoe looks from every angle and use the carousel to easily swap colors of the same style without needing to exit the experience.”

The feature is available in the US and Canada using the Amazon shopping app on iOS via the link amazon.com/virtualtryon.