Etsy Offers Live Shopping Events through Its Mobile App

Ina Steiner
Etsy is creating live shopping events that will be available only through the Etsy mobile app. The first virtual “Etsy Market” will take place on June 14 – 15 featuring a select group of sellers.

“Watch as talented sellers take us behind the scenes to show us how they work—and share some DIYs,” Etsy explained on a landing page announcing the new feature. “Ready to go inside their studios? Head to the Etsy app to browse the upcoming schedule, set reminders, and get notified when the makers go live.”

Etsy explained in a post on its Announcement Board: “We’ve partnered with some incredible shops, inviting them to share stories and showcase their work. Buyers will be able to purchase items and interact with sellers during the live market experience, unlocking new ways for sellers to build meaningful connections around their shops.”

Etsy invited sellers who are interested in participating in a future Etsy Market event to visit this page for information.

