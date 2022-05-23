Sponsored Link
Etsy Rolls into Spring with New Category Updates

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Rolls into Spring with New Category Updates

Etsy made some updates to three categories this month, including to its Roller Skates Accessories category. The last time it updated categories was in February.

In addition to updates in skates, Etsy made changes to its Craft Machine Files category. It also added three new categories to Home & Living, which is an important area of focus for the marketplace. It is kicking off its first-ever All Things Home Sales Event on Friday, May 27, which will run through Thursday, June 2. (Shoppers with the Etsy mobile app will have exclusive, early access to the sale starting Thursday, May 26th.)

Etsy announced the following May 2022 category updates last week:

New Home & Living categories
We’ve added three new categories to the Home & Living category: Mug Rugs, Bedspreads, and Desk Name Plates. Relevant listings will be automatically moved to these new categories. You can review your listings’ new categories and make changes at any time.

New Craft Machine Files categories
We’ve added multiple new categories for craft machine files including: 3D Printer Files, Cutting Machine Files, Embroidery Machine Files, and Knitting Machine Files. Relevant listings will be automatically moved to these new categories.

New Roller Skate Accessories categories
We’ve added two new categories to the Roller Skate Accessories category: Skate Leashes and Toe Guards. Relevant listings will be automatically moved to these new categories

You can find the announcement on the Etsy Seller Handbook.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

