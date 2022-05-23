eBay Bans Single-Use Plastic in UK

While the English presumably escape EU rules and regulations domestically after Brexit, it seems they can’t escape Scottish laws, at least as a practical matter for online sellers, that is.

eBay is banning the sale of single-use plastics on its UK marketplace due to Scottish guidance. The company made no mention of the ban impacting its site in Ireland, an independent country that remains in the EU.

eBay informed UK sellers on Monday about the new rules that go into effect next week with the following announcement:

Ban on single-use plastic items coming into effect on 1 June 2022

‎23-05-2022 10:28 AM

As you may be aware, Scotland has passed new laws banning environmentally damaging single-use plastic items.

This ban comes into effect on 1 June 2022. After this time it will be an offence to supply the following products on eBay:

Plastic cutlery (forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks) plates, straws, beverage stirrers and balloon sticks Food containers made of expanded polystyrene Cups and other beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene, including their covers and lids

All sellers need to comply with this new legislation by reviewing their inventory and by removing non-compliant listings on eBay by 1 June 2022.

For more information, please see the Scottish Government guidance.

Sellers discussed the new policy on the eBay UK discussion boards. Some wondered whether it impacted secondhand or vintage goods. Others seemed resentful Scottish law would impact English sellers. “Is it more to do with eBay’s lack of ability to filter out sales to one area against another,” one seller asked.

Regardless, a ban on single-use plastic will be coming to the UK eventually, according to an article in the Guardian last year.