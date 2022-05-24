eBay ‘Refreshes’ Its Foundation Board of Directors

eBay has been “refreshing” its leadership team and board, and now it’s giving the same treatment to the eBay Foundation. Today it added three executives to the foundation’s board of directors and said it has been implementing a “new strategic vision” over the past year.

Two of the three new appointments are especially significant as they mark the first time the eBay Foundation added board members from outside eBay. “This marks an important step in how we are deepening the experience and expertise of our governance, staying authentic in our work and providing learning opportunities for all,” according to eBay Foundation President Allie Ottoboni, who made the announcement on the eBay corporate blog.

Jonathan Jayes-Green comes most recently having served as Vice President of Programs for the Marguerite Casey Foundation, and Patrice Green is Surdna Foundation’s Inclusive Economies Program Officer. Eve Williams is eBay UK’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The eBay Foundation current board members are the following:

Beric Alleyne: Global head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, eBay

Joe Billante: VP, Investor Relations, eBay – eBay Foundation board chairperson

Ken Ebanks: VP and deputy general counsel, Markets, eBay – eBay Foundation board secretary

Cathy Foster: VP, Global Government Relations and Public Policy, eBay

Patrice Green: Program officer, Inclusive Economies, Surdna Foundation

Jonathan Jayes-Green: Nonprofit and philanthropy executive

Julie Simpson: VP, Internal Audit, eBay – eBay Foundation Board CFO

Andrew Sullivan: VP, Total Compensation and Rewards, eBay

Eve Williams: Chief marketing officer, eBay U.K.

Reviewing eBay Foundation’s leadership from 2 years ago (April 2020), it appears Ottoboni (as president of the foundation) and Cathy Foster are the only remaining board members – gone since that time are Jon Barwise; Damien Hooper-Campbell; and David Pilson.

You can learn more about the foundation and its new vision in Ottoboni’s post on the eBayInc.com website.