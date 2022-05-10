Sponsored Link
Pinterest Makes It Easier for Sellers to Reach 400M Shoppers

Pinterest is making it easier for sellers to reach shoppers through an API that was announced in April and is currently available only in beta. The company said this week it’s now opening the application process to any developer or merchant who wants to participate in the beta program.

Pinterest API for Shopping will officially launch in June. It enables merchants to manage their inventory and provide shoppers on Pinterest with more real-time, accurate information. For example, sellers can update a product’s price and availability in real-time through the API.

Pinterest said it has over 400 million users and said shoppers on Pinterest spend two-times more per month than people on other platforms, citing research from Dynata in April 2021.

The company called out the following “notable” features of the Pinterest API for Shopping:

  • Upload and manage a feed – Use the Pinterest API for Shopping to upload or delete a single feed or multiple ones. Merchants can also use the API to pause feed ingestion, obtain feed status, control scheduling, and get errors and alerts.
  • Create and manage product groups – Use filters such as brand, category, price, product type, and more to group items into product groups.
  • Update product metadata in real-time – Reduce staleness on Pinterest by updating data such as price and availability in real-time via API. Shoppers on Pinterest will see a change in a product Pin almost as soon as it happens so you can be confident that you are showing accurate information.
  • Reduce bandwidth usage – No need to update your entire catalog every time one of your product details change. The API updates only the items that need to be updated.

You can find the full announcement with information on how to apply for the beta program on the Pinterest Developers blog.

