iwascoding Updates eBay Listing Tool for Macs

iwascoding released a new version of its eBay listing tool for Macs. GarageSale 9 is a major update to the software that lets macOS users design, post, and manage their eBay listings.

The new version of GarageSale lets sellers add videos to their listings, a feature recently introduced to the eBay platform, and the company noted that sellers can send out discount offers to watchers of their listings. Other features include batch editing, inventory tracking and managing multiple eBay accounts.

The company said sellers using the tool are responsible for over 3 million active listings on eBay. More information about the new version is available on the iwascoding website.