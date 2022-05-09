Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

iwascoding Updates eBay Listing Tool for Macs

Ina Steiner
iwascoding
iwascoding Updates eBay Listing Tool for Macs

iwascoding released a new version of its eBay listing tool for Macs. GarageSale 9 is a major update to the software that lets macOS users design, post, and manage their eBay listings.

The new version of GarageSale lets sellers add videos to their listings, a feature recently introduced to the eBay platform, and the company noted that sellers can send out discount offers to watchers of their listings. Other features include batch editing, inventory tracking and managing multiple eBay accounts.

The company said sellers using the tool are responsible for over 3 million active listings on eBay. More information about the new version is available on the iwascoding website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply