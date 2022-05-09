Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Rolls Out Changes to Seller Central

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Rolls Out Seller Central Updates This Week

eBay is rolling out changes to Seller Central this week, it announced today. You’ll start to see these updates today and throughout the week, eBay advised sellers.

The changes include a new “clean, modern” design to help sellers find information and one that is more closely aligned with international eBay Seller Center sites. According to Monday’s announcement:

“We also refreshed Seller Center content so you can quickly skim information and use clear and visible buttons and navigation to go straight to the eBay tools and features you’re looking for. Stay on top of your selling game with eBay news and updates, and conveniently access other eBay resources including videos, podcasts, and social media, and our active Community, where buyers, eBay staff, and sellers like you come together to share, connect, and learn.

“Our updated Seller Center now gives you a seamless experience from any device, whether you’re working from your office or selling on the go. In addition, our updated site is more closely aligned with international eBay Seller Center sites to provide a streamlined content and navigation experience across international borders.

“We’ll continue to invest in opportunities to make it easier for you to find the information you need to start, run, and scale your business on eBay.”

You can find the post on the eBay Seller Announcement board. Let us know when the changes hit your account and what you think of them.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

One thought on “eBay Rolls Out Changes to Seller Central”

Leave a Reply