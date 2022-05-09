eBay Rolls Out Changes to Seller Central

eBay is rolling out changes to Seller Central this week, it announced today. You’ll start to see these updates today and throughout the week, eBay advised sellers.

The changes include a new “clean, modern” design to help sellers find information and one that is more closely aligned with international eBay Seller Center sites. According to Monday’s announcement:

“We also refreshed Seller Center content so you can quickly skim information and use clear and visible buttons and navigation to go straight to the eBay tools and features you’re looking for. Stay on top of your selling game with eBay news and updates, and conveniently access other eBay resources including videos, podcasts, and social media, and our active Community, where buyers, eBay staff, and sellers like you come together to share, connect, and learn.

“Our updated Seller Center now gives you a seamless experience from any device, whether you’re working from your office or selling on the go. In addition, our updated site is more closely aligned with international eBay Seller Center sites to provide a streamlined content and navigation experience across international borders.

“We’ll continue to invest in opportunities to make it easier for you to find the information you need to start, run, and scale your business on eBay.”

You can find the post on the eBay Seller Announcement board. Let us know when the changes hit your account and what you think of them.