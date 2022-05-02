Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Expands Authentication with Trading Cards Partnership

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Expands Authentication with Trading Cards Partnership

eBay expanded its authentication service through a new partnership with PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). eBay will require sellers of graded cards that sell for $2,000 or more to send it to PSA for verification.

Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) will continue authenticating single, ungraded trading cards that sell on eBay for $250 or more.

eBay said sales of Trading Cards in the first half of 2021 reached $2 billion.

In addition to trading cards, eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service includes sneakers sold for $100+, watches sold for $2,000+, and handbags sold for $500+.

In its press release announcing the news today, eBay referenced a backlog but did not elaborate:

“Beginning today, when a graded card is sold for $2,000+ in the U.S., the seller will send that graded card to PSA, the largest and most trusted third-party authentication and grading company in the world, where a newly established team of experts – independent from the core team focused on the existing backlog – will utilize years of expertise to verify that the card matches the listing description and that the sealed plastic holder and label are authentic and have not been tampered with or counterfeited.

“Over time, this service will expand to any graded card sold for $250+. This expansion comes only four months after eBay introduced Authenticity Guarantee for raw trading cards, and with PSA’s expertise having graded more than 54 million trading cards, eBay continues to deliver a seamless experience that allows collectors to buy and sell with confidence.”

The full press release is available on PR Newswire.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply