eBay Expands Authentication with Trading Cards Partnership

eBay expanded its authentication service through a new partnership with PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). eBay will require sellers of graded cards that sell for $2,000 or more to send it to PSA for verification.

Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) will continue authenticating single, ungraded trading cards that sell on eBay for $250 or more.

eBay said sales of Trading Cards in the first half of 2021 reached $2 billion.

In addition to trading cards, eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service includes sneakers sold for $100+, watches sold for $2,000+, and handbags sold for $500+.

In its press release announcing the news today, eBay referenced a backlog but did not elaborate:

“Beginning today, when a graded card is sold for $2,000+ in the U.S., the seller will send that graded card to PSA, the largest and most trusted third-party authentication and grading company in the world, where a newly established team of experts – independent from the core team focused on the existing backlog – will utilize years of expertise to verify that the card matches the listing description and that the sealed plastic holder and label are authentic and have not been tampered with or counterfeited.

“Over time, this service will expand to any graded card sold for $250+. This expansion comes only four months after eBay introduced Authenticity Guarantee for raw trading cards, and with PSA’s expertise having graded more than 54 million trading cards, eBay continues to deliver a seamless experience that allows collectors to buy and sell with confidence.”

The full press release is available on PR Newswire.