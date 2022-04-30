Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Bonanza Invites Sellers to Participate in Spring Sale

Ina Steiner
Bonanza marketplace

Bonanza marketplace

Bonanza is inviting sellers to participate in its spring sale. The online marketplace will promote the sale on social media, but it requires sellers to fund the discounts to buyers.

All sellers can participate – they simply create a coupon with the code “SpringSale2022.”

Bonanza explained that sellers can assign any discount amount to their coupon, from $5 off to 25% off. “Buyers will be able to used this shared coupon code to buy items throughout the site, with the discount amount being unique to each seller,” it stated.

Bonanza provided instructions for sellers on how to create coupons and also provided a booth banner to help promote the sale.

The Bonanza Spring Sale will kick off on May 4th and run through May 11th, more information is available on the Bonanza blog.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply