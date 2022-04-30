Bonanza Invites Sellers to Participate in Spring Sale

Bonanza is inviting sellers to participate in its spring sale. The online marketplace will promote the sale on social media, but it requires sellers to fund the discounts to buyers.

All sellers can participate – they simply create a coupon with the code “SpringSale2022.”

Bonanza explained that sellers can assign any discount amount to their coupon, from $5 off to 25% off. “Buyers will be able to used this shared coupon code to buy items throughout the site, with the discount amount being unique to each seller,” it stated.

Bonanza provided instructions for sellers on how to create coupons and also provided a booth banner to help promote the sale.

The Bonanza Spring Sale will kick off on May 4th and run through May 11th, more information is available on the Bonanza blog.