Amazon Mandates Dimension Attributes for 255 Product Types

Amazon is mandating new “dimension” attributes. A reader forwarded the following notification they received this week:

“Effective April 26, 2022, we’re providing customers with more information about dimensions for 255 product types. After a grace period of at least 30 days, you’ll be required to enter the new dimension attributes when you create or update ASINs.

“Customers use product dimensions to compare products. Accurate dimensions can make your products more discoverable, which can increase sales and reduce returns.

“We urge you to update your dimension attribute values before they become mandatory. We’ll remind you at least 15 days in advance.”

We found more information on Amazon Seller Central where it listed the product types impacted. For example, sellers of a bookend must now provide the following dimension attributes: Depth (front to back); Width (side to side); and Height (base to top). Another example: sellers of a cloth napkin must provide Length (longer edge) and Width (shorter edge) attributes.

We didn’t see this come up on the Amazon announcement page, and we could only find one post from a seller looking for more information.

The reader who informed EcommerceBytes about the change said he thought the information would be helpful to customers, but said Amazon had provided him very little time to comply.

“Moreover,” he added, “many of us use our mobile devices to scan the bar codes on products that we are selling, and we depend on AMAZON’S CATALOG to be up-to-date and accurate, as the scans match the items already listed in Amazon’s catalog. We are in no position to update Amazon’s catalog.”