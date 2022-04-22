eBay Canada Runs Earth Day Listing Promotion

eBay Canada is running an “Earth Day” listing promotion that kicked off on April 22 and runs through April 29, 2022. The promotion offers a 50% discount on commission fees for up to 10 used items that qualify once the seller has activated the promo.

It’s an invitation-only promotion with lots of restrictions, so read the terms on eBay’s website carefully.

eBay also posted an interview with its Chief Sustainability Officer Renée Morin on its corporate blog about why she is passionate about sustainability and the importance of “recommerce.”

eBay Canada posted a tweet on Friday about the special promotion: “Sellers! We’ve got an extra special way to celebrate #EarthDay – From now, until 4/29, list your pre-loved items and save 50% on final value fees.”

To qualify for the promotion, which invited sellers must activate, items must be listed in one of the following categories with the “Item Condition” field set to Pre-owned or Used: Clothing, Shoes & Accessories, Home & Garden, Cameras & Photo, Computers/Tablets & Networking, Cell Phones & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, and Video Game Consoles.

Among the other restrictions: The promotion is only valid for listings on the Canadian eBay sites at www.ebay.ca, www.cafr.ebay.ca. or with an eBay Mobile application in Canada. Only registered eBay members with an address located in Canada can receive the promotion.

You can find details about the Earth Day promotion on eBay Canada.