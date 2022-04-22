Etsy Sells Stickers to Sellers Who Reuse Packaging

Etsy is making available stickers to sellers who reuse packaging, though sellers must purchase them on a third-party website. The sticker features the message: “Shipped with reused packaging. It’s just one of the ways sellers on Etsy are committed to creating a world of good.”

Etsy encourages sellers to use packaging supplies from EcoEnclose, and, as we reported in September, doing so helps Etsy attain its goal of reducing carbon emissions from shipping. We also noted that EcoEnclose provides Etsy with details about sellers’ purchases when they order through a special landing page Etsy shares with sellers.

Etsy said on its Earth Day announcement that it is working with EcoEnclose to expand the assortment of available packaging sizes to meet even more of sellers’ needs.

The new 2.5″ circle stickers come in sheets of 12 – one sheet costs $3, while 3 sheets cost $4.

You can read the announcement on the Etsy Announcement board.