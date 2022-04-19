eBay Expands Micro Payment Rates in UK

eBay charges a commission fee plus a fixed fee of 30 cents when an item sells, which includes payment-processing fees. In the UK, it offers a micro payment rate for low-priced items in certain categories, and today, it announced it would expand the rate for business sellers in some additional categories.

“You’ve told us that selling items £10 or less on eBay can be a challenge. In response to your feedback, we’re expanding the discounted order-fee pricing into additional categories and are now offering 10p per order fees on sales of £10 or less in the Home, Furniture & DIY category.”

The discount will be applied as part of a monthly credit and is effective beginning today. Only business sellers with a registered address in the UK can qualify for the reduced fee and only applies to new listings listed on or after April 19, 2022

As far as we know, eBay.com offers no such micro-payment rate for US sellers. You can find the FAQs on the new rate on this page of eBay’s website. Pay attention to details such as the following:

“Items that have been manually relisted or automatically relisted through the Automatic relist function from 19 April 2022 are eligible. However, items that were listed using the Good ‘Till Cancelled function prior to 19 April 2022 are ineligible for the reduced order fees. An eligible listing previously scheduled to go live on or after 19 April 2022 will qualify.”

Prior to eBay taking over payment-processing, sellers had the option of using PayPal’s micropayment rates. It’s not clear why eBay doesn’t offer standard micropayment rates for all sellers or if it will fill the gap in a more comprehensive manner.