Amazon FBA News: Small and Light and Extra Large

Amazon made two announcements on Monday impacting sellers who use its FBA fulfillment services. It’s adding another storage type for “extra large” items; and it’s making a change to its “Small and Light” program.

Amazon announced that effective April 18, 2022, another storage type will be available to sellers: extra-large, which is in addition to the oversize storage type.

Amazon will automatically reclassify sellers’ inventory that qualify for the extra-large storage type, it said. “This new storage type gives you more flexibility in how you manage your inventory and quantity limits for larger items.”

It did not detail the impact of the change on fees in the announcement – it told sellers to go to Extra-large FBA inventory for more information. “To see which of your inventory qualifies as extra-large, check the dimensions of your items in the Monthly Storage Fees report,” it said.

Amazon also announced a change to its Small and Light program on Monday:

“We’re pleased to tell you that FBA Small and Light will increase the price threshold for eligible products from $8 to $10, effective April 28, 2022.

“This change allows more of your products to become eligible for the program and receive fulfillment discounts. Other program eligibility requirements, such as weight limits and product dimensions, will remain the same.

“Small and Light offers reduced fulfillment costs on qualified items, helping you sell more of your low-cost products to the hundreds of millions of Amazon customers who shop in our stores around the world.

The full announcement is available on Seller Central on Amazon.com.