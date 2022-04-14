Sponsored Link
Wall Street Analysts Will Scramble to Catch eBay and Etsy Earnings Calls

Ina Steiner
eBay Etsy
This. Never. Happens. Wall Street analysts who cover ecommerce companies will have to scramble on May 4th when eBay and Etsy’s earnings calls will overlap.

Typically the companies’ respective CEOs and CFOs give a presentation and then open up the call to questions from Wall Street analysts, with the calls lasting an hour.

But Etsy’s first-quarter earnings call will begin at 5 pm Eastern on the 4th, and eBay’s will begin at 5:30 pm.

Luckily for analysts, Amazon will hold its Q1 earnings call the week before on April 28th at 5:30 pm.

2 thoughts on “Wall Street Analysts Will Scramble to Catch eBay and Etsy Earnings Calls”

  1. Too bad I can’t post a screen shot of Ebay and Etsy stock activity.
    Both graphs are eerily similar.
    Both stocks are in a tail spin into 2020 territory.
    They Both need the wrecking ball.
    Start over…

