Etsy Glitch Incorrectly Displays No-Returns on Some Listings

An Etsy glitch is causing some listings to incorrectly display “Returns Not Accepted,” according to sellers. “All of my listings appear to have the “returns not accepted” badge,” a seller wrote on the Etsy discussion boards on Sunday.

The seller explained that she doesn’t accept returns on custom or clearance items, but the no-returns badge is displaying on listings even where she doesn’t offer customization and does accept returns..

“Is this a bug? How can I fix this,” she asked. “It looks so bad on all of my listings and would certainly help to explain the super slow sales lately.”

Seller reported the issue on at least two threads on Tuesday. “Once again, I come bearing bad news about a new Etsy test feature,” one seller wrote, and described how the no-returns badge appeared: “Each and every listing is now showing a prominent “Returns Not Accepted” message underneath the item title. The words are underlined inside a pale blue oval.”

Another seller replied, “To have such a vague blurb “This shop does not accept returns” without more of an explanation could be damaging to a store. Many items of a particular nature cannot be returned for very pertinent reasons.”

Sellers reported sometimes seeing the badge, sometimes not seeing it, leading some to believe they were part of Etsy’s testing.

A seller who said they did accept returns but saw the no-returns message displayed in their listings wrote, “this new test says I don’t accept returns. Arrrrrggggggh. That’s not a test, that’s a freaking error.”