GoDaddy Adds Sales Tax Capability with Avalara Partnership

GoDaddy partnered with Avalara to add sales-tax capabilities to its stores product for online sellers. “Memorizing the ever-fluctuating sales tax rates for over 13,000 U.S. jurisdictions is something GoDaddy doesn’t think business owners should have to think about,” the company said in this week’s announcement.

GoDaddy launched a new “Websites + Marketing Commerce Plus” plan equipped with Avalara AvaTax, an automated sales tax solution. The plan costs $29.99 per month for the first year.

The following excerpt from GoDaddy’s press release explains:

“GoDaddy’s Avatax integration is the first of its kind to factor marketplace sales into determining whether sales taxes need to be collected in a given state—which is especially valuable in an environment where small businesses are increasingly selling across multiple channels. GoDaddy’s Commerce Plus plan includes AvaTax without limits on the number of transactions per month, so small and mid-sized businesses can easily expand and sell their products across all 50 states without worrying about hitting limits on checkouts or additional fees.

“Beyond simplifying sales taxes, the Commerce Plus plan enhances GoDaddy’s Online Store with other new features—like unlimited product listings, higher marketplace order limits and increased email marketing campaign sizes —designed to best suit growing business that sell their products across the U.S. Entrepreneurs can also opt to pair their Online Store with GoDaddy Payments, which offers the lowest card transaction fees compared to other leading providers at 2.3% + 30c.”

The new solution is designed to help sellers more easily prepare tax returns. Avalara executive Greg Chapman said, “Having up-to-date tax information and the ability to automate calculations at checkout saves businesses time and money, as well as helps reduce their compliance risk.”