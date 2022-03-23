Etsy to Focus on Payments and Fulfillment to Drive Revenue

Etsy promoted a top executive to Chief Operating Officer. Raina Moskowitz will now lead two critical, “revenue-driving” functions for the marketplace – payments and fulfillment.

Moskowitz was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and Etsy hired a new Chief Human Resources Officer, Kim Seymour, who will join the company in late April.

The new leadership structure will help enable Etsy to scale its marketplace capabilities further and unlock additional growth opportunities, the company said in Tuesday’s announcement.

The company is also raising selling fees from 5% to 6.5%, effective April 11, which the CEO said would be used in part to bring more buyers to Etsy; grow its support team by 20%; and keep Etsy unique.

Moskowitz’s previous title was Chief Operations, Strategy, and People Officer. Her employment will continue to be governed by a March 2018 letter agreement, and she recently received a raise and adjustment to her target bonus and was granted an annual equity award consistent with that of other Etsy executive officers.

With regard to Moskowitz leading payments and fulfillment, we asked Etsy what “fulfillment” meant and if was going to offer new fulfillment services (logistics, warehousing,..). It did not respond to our request for information . A spokesperson told us Etsy has no plans to expand into logistics or warehousing. “Fulfillment” is a reference to providing a great experience around shipping, including shipping labels, improving transparency around shipping prices/estimated delivery dates, and other efforts to make Etsy more “worry free.”

Updated 3/23/2022 to add Etsy’s response.