Etsy Launches Seller Events Hub; Open Call for Etsy Market

Etsy launched a new Seller Events hub where sellers can take workshops and participate in live listing critiques and learn of other scheduled events for Etsy sellers. Etsy is also holding open call for the Etsy Market.

The Etsy Seller Events hub currently lists virtual workshops on getting started on Etsy, learning about Etsy and Google search, and learning about the Etsy Star Seller program.

It also has three “live listing critiques” scheduled for April 12, April 20, and April 28th. Sellers can respond to this thread for a chance to have their listings be the subject of critiques.

In announcing the Seller Events hub on Monday, Etsy also said sellers could apply for an open call for the Etsy Market, explaining it’s a series of virtual shopping events in different cities around the world. Generally run by teams of sellers, some are run by Etsy “with the goal of celebrating incredible makers.”

Etsy also wants to hear from sellers who promote their products by streaming on social media. “This is a creative way to demonstrate your skill, give sellers a closer look at your products, and interact with your audience.”

See the full announcement on Etsy.