Amazon UK Lets Brand Owners Talk to Critical Buyers

What if you could talk to buyers who leave your product a less-than-stellar review? Amazon UK announced today that brands can do just that.

The announcement, titled, “Address critical reviews with the Contact Customer feature,” explains the new feature helps brands identify and correct product or listing defects.

However, it’s doesn’t appear its designed to help sellers talk buyers into changing their review – or at least, not without something in return, such as a full refund.

Amazon made the feature available to “some” sellers in the US in October.

Here’s Monday’s announcement on Amazon UK:

“Millions of Amazon customers rely on authentic insights from product owners to make purchasing decisions. As part of the Customer Review tool, the Contact Customer feature gives registered brand owners the ability to engage with customers after they leave a critical product review (1-3-star ratings). Monitoring customer sentiment through the Customer Reviews portal is important to identifying and correcting product or listing defects, detecting and reporting abuse, or resolving critical customer reviews.

“With the Contact Customer feature, you can respond to your customer via email templates that allow you to communicate via customer-seller messaging. You can choose to either offer a full refund or request additional information on the order to help resolve their product issue.

“Use the Contact Customer feature on the Customer Reviews page to start resolving critical reviews.”

And hear are some early comments from sellers:

“Useless if customer opt out of communication. Why can’t we just leave a public response to negative reviews? Even if we manage to get resolve with customer, getting customer to amend reviews is virtually impossible.”

“I thought that this was deemed as sales and review manipulation – presumably you cannot ask them to remove or amend the review ?!”