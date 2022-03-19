How to Get Featured in Etsy Social Media Channels

Growing a social media audience isn’t easy, but what if you could get featured on a marketplace’s social feed? Etsy’s Social Media Manager recently shared advice and offered some tips on how sellers can draw his attention to their listings.

Evan Watkins said the first thing sellers should do is make sure their Etsy shop is complete: “This means updating your about section, adding shop policies if you don’t already have them, adding members of your business, and including links to your social profiles on your Etsy shop page.”

He also recommended sellers make sure their titles and tags were accurate representations of their items to make it easy for Etsy’s team to find their items and shop through Etsy search.

Watkins also said quality photographs and listing videos was important – “If you’re looking for inspiration to guide your own content, be sure to check out our social profiles and see the kind of photography and videos that we usually share.”

One piece of advice he shared may be overlooked by sellers: include a link to your Etsy shop in your social profiles. “This allows our team to easily check out your shop from posts that we’re tagged in,” he explained.

Another way to get the attention of Etsy’s social media team members that requires ongoing effort: engage with their content. “Oftentimes we’ll share prompts or questions on our pages and in the Etsy Forums. I’ve discovered quite a few sellers to feature in video projects or posts through their interactions with our content on social and in the Forums.”

When asked what sellers should avoid doing to keep them from being featured by Etsy on social media, Watkins said watermarks on images were no-nos. “We’re not able to feature shops that include watermarks on images, or images that infringe on others’ intellectual property.”

He added, “If you’re creating items based off of an existing intellectual property, we’re probably not going to be able to feature your shop.”

Watkins shared much more during Etsy’s March podcast interview. You can read the full transcript on the Etsy Seller Handbook, which also describes how you can listen to the podcast.