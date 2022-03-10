Amazon Makes Prime More Appealing in Canada

Amazon is making its Prime membership program more appealing in Canada by removing the $25 minimum-purchase requirement on millions of items that are eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery.

Currently Amazon Prime membership costs $109/year for Canadian subscribers. (Amazon recently increased the cost of Prime to $139/year in the US.)

An excerpt of the announcement follows:

“Today, Amazon Canada announced the removal of the $25 minimum purchase requirement on millions of items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery when shipping to most Canadian cities and towns. Millions of Prime members have already enjoyed this new benefit, which is now included on items from last-minute birthday presents and everyday household items to products sold by small businesses from across Canada.

“”Since launching Canada’s Prime program in 2013, we have obsessed over making our member’s lives better every day,” said Mike Strauch, country manager for Amazon Canada. “Now with the removal of the minimum purchase requirement on items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, we’ve made it even easier for Prime members to get even more items shipped even faster for free. We will keep adding more selection and expanding our delivery areas to ensure more Prime members get their products faster than ever.”

“To find other items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, simply look for the Prime Free One-Day icon when searching for products or use the ‘Get it by Tomorrow’ check box in the filter menu on your desktop or on the Amazon app. Eligible items will be delivered the next day, free, with no minimum purchase amount required. Find full details at www.amazon.ca/PrimeDelivery.

“For more information on Prime, including how to sign-up for a free 30-day trial, visit www.amazon.ca/prime.”

You can find the full announcement on AboutAmazon.com.