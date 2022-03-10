Sponsored Link
Amazon Handmade Features Low-Priced Goods in New UK Campaign

Ina Steiner
Amazon Handmade
Amazon Handmade Low-Priced Goods Featured in New Campaign

Amazon Handmade is running a new campaign in the UK featuring low-priced goods with a tie-in to Mother’s Day. The “Pocket Money Range” features products for sale that cost less than £7.

The selection of items launched at a pop-up in London, and Amazon Handmade UK offered workshops where people could make their own Mother’s Day gifts under the guidance of artisans who sell on the platform.

In its announcement, Amazon UK wrote: “The dedicated range includes bath products, homeware, jewellery, stationery, and more, all for less than the average weekly pocket money in the UK.”

The promotion features a dedicated store at amazon.co.uk/handmademothers where shoppers can find “thousands of handcrafted, personalisable gifts available for every taste and budget this Mother’s Day.”

Amazon included quotes from sellers who are participating in the promotion, including from Samantha Riley, co-founder of Manta Makes, who was quoted: “I’ve always been interested in craft but I never believed that my idea to sell personalised wooden decor could be my full-time job and Amazon Handmade has helped me realise this dream. I love that they’re all handcrafted with love near my home in the New Forest and I’m delighted to be part of the Pocket Money Range this Mother’s Day.”

You can find details about the promotion and the pop-up events on the Amazon UK website along with quotes from other sellers participating in the new Pocket Money Range line.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner

