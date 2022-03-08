Sponsored Link
USPS Keeps Amazon Packages Moving after Tornado

Ina Steiner
USPS
The US Postal Service said it jumped into action after a tornado destroyed an Amazon facility in Illinois and killed six workers inside in December.

The night of the tornado, a USPS accounts director reached out to Amazon, and the two organizations hashed out a plan the next day, December 11th, to keep deliveries moving.

Five days later, the first packages were redirected from four Amazon fulfillment centers in Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma to the USPS package processing center in St. Louis.

The setup is continuing at least through March.

The Postal Service said that between December 16 and January 31, there were 55 destination delivery unit shipments and a volume increase of 574,000 pieces to 70 delivery ZIP Codes, all at a performance rate of 97.4 percent.

The USPS shared the news on the employee news website, saying it showed the power of its people and its network.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

