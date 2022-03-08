USPS Keeps Amazon Packages Moving after Tornado

The US Postal Service said it jumped into action after a tornado destroyed an Amazon facility in Illinois and killed six workers inside in December.

The night of the tornado, a USPS accounts director reached out to Amazon, and the two organizations hashed out a plan the next day, December 11th, to keep deliveries moving.

Five days later, the first packages were redirected from four Amazon fulfillment centers in Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma to the USPS package processing center in St. Louis.

The setup is continuing at least through March.

The Postal Service said that between December 16 and January 31, there were 55 destination delivery unit shipments and a volume increase of 574,000 pieces to 70 delivery ZIP Codes, all at a performance rate of 97.4 percent.

The USPS shared the news on the employee news website, saying it showed the power of its people and its network.