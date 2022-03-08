eBay Stores Will Become Easier to Find, eBay Tells Sellers

eBay announced changes that will make it easier for Store to be found, it announced on Tuesday. eBay made a similar announcement in the UK on February 24th, which we covered in the EcommerceBytes Blog.

eBay Announcement follows:

Improving your Store’s presence on the View Item page and across eBay

eBay Stores are continuing to grow and evolve to help you get more visibility, engage your customers, and grow your business.

In 2021, we rolled out new Store features to help you get more visibility and engage your buyers. We also recently announced an expansion of where your Store information appears on the View Item page, with your seller name, logo, feedback, and “About this seller” section getting a more prominent display across all devices.

Building on those updates, we’re adding additional ways to get your Store in front of buyers:

You’ll soon see a Store category module with your logo and top categories displayed on your View Item pages.

Enhanced search functionality will make it easier for buyers to find your Store.

You’ll be able to send your Store newsletters to specific buyer groups.

Additionally, sellers could previously add a frame with Store information around a listings’ description on desktop. We’re removing this listing frame, and most of its features will move to other places on the View Item page as part of these updates.

Introducing a new Store category module

In late March, we’re introducing a new Store category module on your View Item pages. This module will display up to 9 categories from your Store and a ‘See all’ button for buyers to explore all your categories.

This will initially be available to sellers who currently have a listing frame set up on their View Item page. In the coming months, as we phase out listing frames, it will become available to more sellers. Your buyers will see this new module on desktop first—over time we’ll expand this feature to mobile web and the eBay app.

Enhanced search functionality to help buyers find your Store

Buyers can now use the search bar to find your Store across desktop, mobile web, and the eBay app.

When a buyer types your exact Store name in the search bar, they’ll see a link to your Store in their search suggestions. This makes it even easier for buyers to find and navigate to your Store, and helps bring you more traffic and visibility.

Send your Store newsletters to targeted buyer groups

We’re also expanding the newsletter experience by introducing buyer groups. This feature gives your newsletters more flexibility and versatility by letting you send them to specific groups of buyers.

You’ll initially be able to send newsletters to groups based on factors such as past purchases, and additional targeting capabilities will be added over time.

Learn more about eBay Store newsletters.

Removal of the View Item page listing frame

Currently, sellers can add a desktop-only frame with category and Store information around a listing’s description. However, our data shows there is little buyer interaction with these frames.

In late March, we’re removing the View Item page listing frame. Most of its features, such as displaying your Store categories and logo, will be moved to other places on the View Item page as part of the updates described above, making them available across platforms and better positioned to drive engagement with your Store.

We’re continuing to explore other key parts of the eBay experience to deliver new ways to help you get buyers to your Store and keep them engaged with your business.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

