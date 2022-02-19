There will be no more legacy eBay Stores by the end of March, according to consultant Dave Snyder of List Rank Sell. He said a client had received notification from eBay that their legacy customized eBay Store would be switched automatically to eBay’s new upgraded and standardized storefront in late March 2022.

According to the notification, the seller has the option to move to the new format early “to start taking advantage of the new features.”

We confess we were surprised to hear there were any holdouts in the legacy format. We went back to the EcommerceBytes archives and found a number of reports about the new eBay Stores, including this article from 2018, when eBay informed sellers that it would migrate Stores with custom pages to the new experience later that year and would move fully-custom storefronts to the new Store experience in 2019.

An indication the migration wasn’t completed came the following year when eBay developer Shipscript responded to a Store owner in a thread on the eBay discussion boards:

“Your eBay store is in the “legacy” format with your own custom-designed pages, and those legacy store pages will remain “unsecure” until eBay forces store owners to convert to the new store experience.”

Snyder noted in his blog post on Friday that, “All eBay stores, including those currently hosted on eBay’s non-secure “ebaystores.com” domain, will again be hosted on eBay.com and will feature the “standardized” page format consistent with the mobile platform.”

We couldn’t find many stores hosted on the eBayStores.com domain, but we did find a surprising brand that hadn’t yet migrated: Hasbro.

If you do have a legacy eBay storefront, you may want to do your research sooner rather than later. As Snyder noted, perhaps eBay should have announced the forthcoming change as part of its recent Winter 2022 Seller Update.