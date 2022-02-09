Sponsored Link
Amazon University Adds Courses on Selling Restricted Products

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon University Adds Courses on Selling Restricted Products

Amazon University added new courses for sellers on the topic of invoices and product picture requirements. The four new modules are designed to help sellers who want to apply to sell Amazon restricted products that require approval.

Amazon describes Seller University as offering “educational resources to help brands, businesses, and entrepreneurs learn how to succeed as Amazon selling partners.”

This week, it announced the launch of the four new courses:

In a continuous effort to provide you with a great selling experience in the Amazon store, we are pleased to announce the launch of four new Seller University modules to help you submit your selling applications for products that require approval.

Learn about invoice requirements:

Invoices for Selling Applications

Introduction to Invoice Requirements (PDF)

Learn about product picture requirements:

Product Packaging Pictures for Selling Applications (Video)

Product Packaging Picture Requirements (PDF)

Go to Selling Applications dashboard to view, manage, or submit your applications.

You can find the announcement on Amazon Seller Central.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

