eBay Announces Fee Hike to Take Effect in 3 Weeks

Not content with the baked-in fee increases it gets every time the cost of shipping rises, eBay is also raising Final Value Fees in most categories, giving sellers less than 3 weeks’ notice.

It’s important to note that eBay’s “Final Value Fees” include both payment processing fees and commissions in one; and that the fees are on the total transaction amount – including shipping and the sales tax buyers owe.

The fee hike was announced on Wednesday as part of the 2022 Winter Seller Update along with other changes coming to the site.

In other fee-related news, sellers will also pay more if they fall below “standard” performance – the penalty fee is rising from 5% to 6% for Below Standard sellers:

“In our continuing effort to mitigate behavior that does not support good buyer experiences and negatively impacts sellers on our platform, we will increase additional final value fees for sellers who do not meet minimum seller performance standards for the US. Starting March 1, 2022, we will increase additional final value fees from 5% to 6% for Below Standard sellers. This fee does not apply to Above Standard and eBay Top Rated Sellers. You can check your current seller level on your Seller Dashboard.”

There was some good news for sellers on the Fees front, however:

“To better support your business, we’re prorating final value fee credits for partial refunds that you provide to the buyer. In addition, when you approve a buyer’s cancellation request, the entire final value fee, including the $0.30 per-order fee, will be refunded to you.”

