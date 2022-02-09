Not content with the baked-in fee increases it gets every time the cost of shipping rises, eBay is also raising Final Value Fees in most categories, giving sellers less than 3 weeks’ notice.
It’s important to note that eBay’s “Final Value Fees” include both payment processing fees and commissions in one; and that the fees are on the total transaction amount – including shipping and the sales tax buyers owe.
The fee hike was announced on Wednesday as part of the 2022 Winter Seller Update along with other changes coming to the site.
In other fee-related news, sellers will also pay more if they fall below “standard” performance – the penalty fee is rising from 5% to 6% for Below Standard sellers:
“In our continuing effort to mitigate behavior that does not support good buyer experiences and negatively impacts sellers on our platform, we will increase additional final value fees for sellers who do not meet minimum seller performance standards for the US. Starting March 1, 2022, we will increase additional final value fees from 5% to 6% for Below Standard sellers. This fee does not apply to Above Standard and eBay Top Rated Sellers. You can check your current seller level on your Seller Dashboard.”
There was some good news for sellers on the Fees front, however:
“To better support your business, we’re prorating final value fee credits for partial refunds that you provide to the buyer. In addition, when you approve a buyer’s cancellation request, the entire final value fee, including the $0.30 per-order fee, will be refunded to you.”
4 thoughts on “eBay Announces Fee Hike to Take Effect in 3 Weeks”
If there’s a team there, they haven’t shown themselves yet. We’re over three hours into the supposed Q&A session and there has been a grand total of two replies from the “team” so far. It’s looking more like a typical complaint session from users, with no actual back-and-forth dialogue. (Yes, I’m a veteran of many Seller Update experiences and was not really expecting anything more.)
Don’t miss the page that the policy of charging Final Fees on Item+Shipping+Sales Tax is also going to be applied to Simple Promoted Listings now as well…
Eh heh heh heh heh. Enjoy!
Until more sellers leave eBay, this will continue to happen.
A much fairer way to handle this would be to set the FVF to what you really need to charge to make your profit goals. We all know that you have to show revenue and profit growth every quarter to satisfy your stockholders and Wall Street. Since you are our storefront, you should promote all sellers the same and not cause us to compete against each other by promoting our listings to steal a sale from another one of your sellers. The price we sell an item for and the income eBay makes from that sale should be easily calculated from the selling price. It should have nothing to do with the taxes in the state where it is being shipped, the shipping cost, promotion, and a silly $.30 for each item. All of these strange fees based on all of these variables even make it difficult to determine if you want to accept a best offer. We recently shipped an antique to GA from CT and it was very heavy. Shipping and professional packing at UPS cost $450 – why should you be making money off of that charge – it does not make sense on any level. Please set the FVF fee to where it needs to be for eBay’s revenue goals so we can see when we list an item what we are paying for your service. As far as I am concerned you have zero transparency with your fee schemes