Upgrade eBay App to Fix Bug if You Want to Sell

eBay had to release a new version of its mobile app in order to fix a bug that prevented sellers from listing. eBay acknowledged the glitch on threads where sellers reported the problem, but it did not seem to have announced it proactively.

In a January 25th thread, for example, a seller said the problem appeared after they had updated the app to new version – “when I press on “selling” – it shows the Selling Title above and keeps circling in the middle, as it at downloading process. It keep circling and nothing shows up.”

eBay had released a new version (6.45.0) on January 23, 2022, which seemed to have introduced the bug. (It’s not clear how testing the new version before releasing failed to catch such a major glitch.)

An eBay moderator responded that the mobile team was aware and looking into the glitch. “It appears to only occur if the country/region is not set to the US.” (In other words, the whole world, a frustrated seller said.)

The moderator returned to the thread today, January 31, to report a new version of the mobile app was released to fix the issue. “Please update to 6.46.0 and let us know if that helps to clear things up,” she wrote.

The Version History on the App Store indicates the problem was live from January 23 through January 30th (for sellers who updated the app).

eBay links to the Apple App store and the Google Play store on its eBay mobile app landing page.