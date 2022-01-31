Pinterest Adds Shopping in the Metaverse

Pinterest announced a new shopping feature called “Try On for Home Décor.” Pinterest users can shop from numerous retailers using the feature’s augmented reality (AR) technology.

“This latest AR technology from Pinterest enables Pinners to virtually place items from US retailers like Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in their home using the Pinterest Lens camera, and try before they buy,” according to Monday’s announcement.

Pinterest launched an AR feature in the beauty category in 2020. (Check out the Pinterest Lens feature here.)

Pinterest explained, “As people come to the platform to shop early in their decision-making process, Try On helps them evaluate and find what’s right for them. Try On for Home Decor is powered by Lens and follows the launches of Try On for lipstick and eyeshadow. The virtual home decor experience is launching live across more than 80,000 shoppable Pins while the beauty experience is currently available across 14,000 shoppable Pins. Pinners are 5x more likely to purchase from Try On-enabled Pins than standard Pins.”

The Pinterest “Try On for Home Décor” feature makes it possible for shoppers to envision home decor and furniture items in their homes using mobile devices. When browsing home decor products on Pinterest, three dots will appear in the top right corner of “Try On enabled” Pins. Click the Pin and “Try in your space” to see the virtual product through your camera lens, the company instructs users.

While Facebook promotes Virtual Reality as the “Metaverse,” others say a better option is Augmented Reality – Wired took a look at the difference last year.

Pinterest’s Try On For Home Decor feature is currently rolling out in the US on iOS and Android apps and will be available globally in the future. You can find the full announcement on the Pinterest website.