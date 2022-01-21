USPS Confirms Scans at Self Service Kiosks Are Official Acceptance Scans

eBay called into question the new USPS self-service acceptance scans, but a USPS spokesperson confirmed it considers acceptance scans at Self Service Kiosks (SSK) to be official scans. The USPS rolled out self-service acceptance scans at SSKs four months ago, as we reported on January 7th.

During the January 12th eBay weekly chat session, a seller asked, “Does eBay accept acceptance scans from self service kiosks (SSK’s)?”

A moderator wrote said no, the kiosk where you purchase shipping does not count as an acceptance scan. “You can liken it to a label that’s printed on eBay,” the moderator wrote. “It’s noted but it’s not an official acceptance scan until scanned by USPS and recorded as such in the tracking info.”

The seller had specifically asked if an acceptance scan obtained at a USPS Self Service Kiosk would afford protection in a late shipment scenario, and the moderator said it would not offer protection to the seller.

We checked in with the USPS spokesperson who had helped us with the initial story about the SSK scans, who responded as follows: “This is an eBay policy question regarding late shipments that we defer to eBay to address. Our system still calculates and reveals an Expected Delivery date based on the time, date, and location of the acceptance scan no matter if a package is scanned by a carrier, a retail clerk, or by a customer at a SSK.”

It’s understandable that sellers need absolute certainty about the validity of scans because they face repercussions if they cannot prove to eBay that they shipped on time.

As we had reported, there are only 2,214 Self-Service Kiosks, and the majority are located at Post Office lobbies that are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.