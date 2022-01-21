Ecommerce Consultancy FitForCommerce Acquired by OSF Digital

Ecommerce consulting firm FitForCommerce was acquired by OSF Digital, the companies announced last week. OSF Digital describes itself as a firm that “seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey.”

Bernardine Wu founded FitForCommerce in 2007 to help retailers and brands navigate ecommerce solutions and find the right fit for their unique businesses with the help of experienced FitForCommerce consultants.

Together with the National Retail Federation (NRF) FitForCommerce launched the Omnichannel Retail Index in 2015 with the goal of evaluating how retailers and brands from multiple verticals were implementing key omnichannel features across web, mobile, store, and crosschannel.

In announcing news of the sale of her company, Wu said, “Having helped over 600 companies accelerate growth through digital, we’re excited to continue our impact in the industry as part of the OSF Digital team. We appreciate the trust and confidence of our clients and partners and are committed to supporting their continued success through our consulting work. With OSF, we can offer additional help such as technical and managed services—something many clients have sought from us in the past.”

FitForCommerce will operate as the commerce strategy consulting arm at OSF Digital. The full announcement is on the OSF website, terms of the deal were not disclosed.