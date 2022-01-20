Amazon Clothing Store to Offer Fitting Rooms with Valet Service

An Amazon clothing store branded “Amazon Style” will open in LA later this year featuring fitting rooms that offer “valet service” thanks to technology that Amazon developed in, of all places, its warehouses.

As shoppers browse items in the store in real-life, they can use the Amazon Shopping App to send items they like to a fitting room.

When they’re ready, shoppers will be guided to a fitting room stocked with the clothes they selected – and they can continue to shop without leaving the fitting room.

Amazon explained: “Using the touchscreen, they can rate items to get new picks in real time and request more styles and sizes to be delivered to their fitting room closet in just minutes. This fast delivery is made possible by Amazon Style’s on-site operations, with advanced technologies and processes used in Amazon fulfillment centers.”

Amazon will also use the recommendation technology it uses on its marketplace to guide in-store shoppers, explaining:

“Amazon Style is built around personalization. Our machine learning algorithms produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop. As customers browse the store and scan items that catch their eye, we’ll recommend picks just for them. For an even more tailored experience, customers can share information like their style, fit, and other preferences to receive more refined recommendations. Even shopping for deals is personalized and convenient—customers can easily view deals in store that match their preferences right in the Amazon Shopping app.”

Amazon announced the new concept in a blog post, which included a FAQs section, where it answered the question, “Why are you opening a clothing store?”

“We obsessed over designing a shopping experience focused on helping customers find great looks, and it led us to create Amazon Style. We’re so excited to offer a shopping experience that inspires discovery and combines the best of shopping on Amazon.com with the benefit of touching and trying on items to ensure a great fit.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy tweeted the news this morning, “Very excited to share this with customers…we’re opening Amazon Style, our first-ever physical store for apparel. It will be located in L.A. and use machine learning and a unique store design to create a customized experience for each shopper.”

You can get a sense of what shopping in the Amazon Style store will be like by watching the following video: