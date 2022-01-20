USPS Tells Workers to Protect the Sanctity of the Mail, Again

The US Postal Service told employees they have a responsibility to protect the sanctity of the mail. “When people send and receive mail through USPS, they trust that their mail will be treated with respect,” the organization told its workforce. “Damaging, delaying, tampering with or destroying mailpieces of any kind violates the sanctity of the mail and erodes the public’s trust in the Postal Service.”

The admonishment came in a post in the employee newsletter Link.

“Employees who violate the sanctity of the mail may be reprimanded or dismissed and could face federal criminal charges,” the USPS wrote.

Such violations can and do grab headline attention in the media. Last month, a former Massachusetts mail carrier was sentenced for stealing mail containing gift cards and cash to one year of probation and was ordered to pay a fine of $7,500 and restitution in the amount of $175.

And two weeks ago, a Florida contract employee was arrested in a matter of “theft of mail matter by a postal employee.”

The January 20th reminder echoes a similar warning 5 months ago when the USPS was observing Ethics Awareness Week. In that post, published on August 17, 2021, the USPS added: “Employees who have questions should call the ethics helpline at 202-268-6346 or send an email to ethics.help@usps.gov.”